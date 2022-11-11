Arcelor Mittal NY Registry Shar – Consensus Indicates Potential 38.9% Upside

Arcelor Mittal NY Registry Shar with ticker code (MT) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 38 and 26.61 with a mean TP of 33.4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 24.05 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 38.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 22 and the 200 day MA is 26.7. The market capitalisation for the company is $21,901m. Find out more information at: https://corporate.arcelormittal.com

The potential market cap would be $30,416m based on the market concensus.

ArcelorMittal S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes. The company’s principal mining products comprise iron ore lumps, fines, concentrates, pellets, and sinter feeds; and coking and thermal coal, and pulverized coal injections. It sells its products to various customers in the automotive, appliance, engineering, construction, energy, and machinery industries through a centralized marketing organization, as well as distributors. The company has iron ore mining activities in Brazil, Bosnia, Canada, Kazakhstan, Liberia, Mexico, South Africa, and Ukraine; and coal mining activities in Kazakhstan. ArcelorMittal S.A. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.