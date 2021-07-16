Arcelor Mittal NY Registry Shar – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.3% Upside

Arcelor Mittal NY Registry Shar found using ticker (MT) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 49.98 and 31 calculating the mean target price we have 41.78. Given that the stocks previous close was at 30.89 this indicates there is a potential upside of 35.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 31.27 while the 200 day moving average is 27.82. The market cap for the company is $31,958m. Find out more information at: http://corporate.arcelormittal.com

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company’s principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes. Its principal mining products comprise iron ore lumps, fines, concentrates, pellets, and sinter feeds; and coking and thermal coal, and pulverized coal injections. The company sells its products to various customers in the automotive, appliance, engineering, construction, energy, and machinery industries through a centralized marketing organization, as well as distributors. It has iron ore mining activities in Brazil, Bosnia, Canada, Kazakhstan, Liberia, Mexico, and Ukraine; and coal mining activities in Kazakhstan. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.