Arcelor Mittal NY Registry Shar – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.1% Upside

Arcelor Mittal NY Registry Shar found using ticker (MT) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 46 and 31 and has a mean target at 40.59. Now with the previous closing price of 30.26 this would imply there is a potential upside of 34.1%. The day 50 moving average is 31.32 and the 200 day MA is 27.57. The company has a market cap of $30,555m. Visit the company website at: http://corporate.arcelormittal.com

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company’s principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes. Its principal mining products comprise iron ore lumps, fines, concentrates, pellets, and sinter feeds; and coking and thermal coal, and pulverized coal injections. The company sells its products to various customers in the automotive, appliance, engineering, construction, energy, and machinery industries through a centralized marketing organization, as well as distributors. It has iron ore mining activities in Brazil, Bosnia, Canada, Kazakhstan, Liberia, Mexico, and Ukraine; and coal mining activities in Kazakhstan. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.