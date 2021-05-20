Arcadia Biosciences – Consensus Indicates Potential 270.2% Upside

Arcadia Biosciences found using ticker (RKDA) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 10 and 8 with the average target price sitting at 9.33. Now with the previous closing price of 2.52 this would imply there is a potential upside of 270.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.07 and the 200 day moving average is 3.35. The market capitalisation for the company is $29m. Company Website: http://www.arcadiabio.com

Arcadia Biosciences, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company’s crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications. Its products include GoodHemp, a commercial pipeline of non-GMO hemp seed varieties developed with modern crop innovation tools focused on genetic improvement of hemp; GoodWheat that redesigns wheat as a functional food adding value to the wheat supply chain by enabling a range of choices to meet consumer demands; nutritional oils; and HB4, a drought and herbicide tolerant soybean trait. The company has collaborations with Ardent Mills, LLC, Corteva AgriScience, and Arista Cereal Seeds Pty Ltd, and Bay State Milling Company. It operates in the United States, Canada, Africa, and India. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Davis, California.