ARCA biopharma – Consenus Indicates Potential 75.9% Upside

ARCA biopharma found using ticker (ABIO) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The target price ranges between $7.00 and $7. calculating the mean target price we have $7.00. Now with the previous closing price of $3.98 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 75.9%. The day 50 moving average is $3.16 and the 200 moving average now moves to $4.77. The market capitalisation for the company is $6m. Find out more information at: http://arcabio.com

ARCA biopharma operates as a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing and commercializing genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate, Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride) is pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist, which is in the development for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in certain patients who also have heart failure (HF). The company also engages in the development of AB171, a thiol-substituted isosorbide mononitrate for the treatment of HF and peripheral arterial disease. ARCA biopharma is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

