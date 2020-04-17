ARCA biopharma – Consenus Indicates Potential 57.7% Upside

ARCA biopharma found using ticker (ABIO) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $7.00 and $7. calculating the average target price we see $7.00. With the stocks previous close at $4.44 this would imply there is a potential upside of 57.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of $3.10 while the 200 day moving average is $4.81. The market capitalisation for the company is $8m. Visit the company website at: http://arcabio.com

ARCA biopharma operates as a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing and commercializing genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate, Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride) is pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist, which is in the development for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in certain patients who also have heart failure (HF). The company also engages in the development of AB171, a thiol-substituted isosorbide mononitrate for the treatment of HF and peripheral arterial disease. ARCA biopharma is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

