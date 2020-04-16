ARCA biopharma – Consenus Indicates Potential 107.7% Upside

ARCA biopharma with ticker code (ABIO) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between $7.00 and $7. with the average target price sitting at $7.00. With the stocks previous close at $3.37 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 107.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of $3.08 while the 200 day moving average is $4.81. The market cap for the company is $6m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://arcabio.com

ARCA biopharma operates as a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing and commercializing genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate, Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride) is pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist, which is in the development for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in certain patients who also have heart failure (HF). The company also engages in the development of AB171, a thiol-substituted isosorbide mononitrate for the treatment of HF and peripheral arterial disease. ARCA biopharma is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

