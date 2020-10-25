ARC Document Solutions – Consensus Indicates Potential 196.6% Upside

ARC Document Solutions found using ticker (ARC) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The target price ranges between 3.5 and 3.5 calculating the mean target price we have 3.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.18 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 196.6%. The 50 day MA is 1.03 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.97. The company has a market cap of $52m. Visit the company website at: http://www.e-arc.com

ARC Document Solutions, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers’ offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information. The company also resells printing, imaging, and related equipment primarily to architectural, engineering, and construction firms, as well as provides ancillary services, such as equipment service and maintenance; and offers specialized color printing comprising color printing, finishing and assembly of graphic materials for regional and national retailers, franchises, marketing departments, theme parks, and cultural institutions. In addition, it develops and offers Web-based document management applications, such as SKYSITE, Planwell, and Abacus that facilitates project collaboration, manage print networks, track equipment fleets, create and maintain project document archives, and other document and content management tasks. Further, the company operates 173 offsite service centers that provides its customers with project-related printing of construction documents. It serves senior management teams, information technology and procurement departments, project architects, engineers, general contractors, facilities managers, marketing managers, and others. The company was formerly known as American Reprographics Company and changed its name to ARC Document Solutions in 2012. ARC Document Solutions was founded in 1960 is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

