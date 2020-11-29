ARC Document Solutions – Consensus Indicates Potential 153.6% Upside

ARC Document Solutions with ticker code (ARC) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The target price ranges between 3.5 and 3.5 calculating the average target price we see 3.5. Now with the previous closing price of 1.38 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 153.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.24 while the 200 day moving average is 1.07. The market cap for the company is $61m. Find out more information at: http://www.e-arc.com

ARC Document Solutions, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers’ offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information. The company also resells printing, imaging, and related equipment primarily to architectural, engineering, and construction firms, as well as provides ancillary services, such as equipment service and maintenance; and offers specialized color printing comprising color printing, finishing and assembly of graphic materials for regional and national retailers, franchises, marketing departments, theme parks, and cultural institutions. In addition, it develops and offers Web-based document management applications, such as SKYSITE, Planwell, and Abacus that facilitates project collaboration, manage print networks, track equipment fleets, create and maintain project document archives, and other document and content management tasks. Further, the company operates 173 offsite service centers that provides its customers with project-related printing of construction documents. It serves senior management teams, information technology and procurement departments, project architects, engineers, general contractors, facilities managers, marketing managers, and others. The company was formerly known as American Reprographics Company and changed its name to ARC Document Solutions in 2012. ARC Document Solutions was founded in 1960 is headquartered in San Ramon, California.