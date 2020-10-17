Arbor Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.8% Downside

Arbor Realty Trust found using ticker (ABR) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 13 and 10 with a mean TP of 11.4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 11.85 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -3.8%. The day 50 moving average is 11.62 and the 200 day MA is 9.25. The market cap for the company is $1,327m. Company Website: http://www.arbor.com

Arbor Realty Trust invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities. The company offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower’s equity in a transaction; and junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt. In addition, it underwrites, originates, sells, and services multifamily mortgage loans through conduit/commercial mortgage-backed securities programs. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.

