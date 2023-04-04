Aquis Exchange PLC 142.9% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Aquis Exchange PLC with ticker (LON:AQX) now has a potential upside of 142.9% according to Canaccord Genuity.







Canaccord Genuity set a target price of 1,008 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Aquis Exchange PLC share price of 415 GBX at opening today (04/04/2023) indicates a potential upside of 142.9%. Trading has ranged between 270 (52 week low) and 515 (52 week high) with an average of 6,376 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £108,140,984.



Aquis Exchange PLC is a United Kingdom-based exchange services company, which operates pan-European cash equities trading businesses, growth and regulates primary markets and develops/licenses exchange software to third parties. The Company operates through three segments: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE), and Aquis Technologies. The Aquis Exchange operates a multilateral trading facility (MTF) and related services. It operates two MTFs: Aquis Exchange (AQXE), which is United Kingdom regulated, and Aquis Exchange Europe (AQEU), which is French regulated. Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) is engaged in primary listings and trading business. Within this division is AQSE Main Market, AQSE Growth Market, AQSE Trading and the provision of data services. Aquis Technologies is a developer of exchange technology and services. Its offering includes Aquis Matching Engine, Aquis Market Surveillance, Aquis Market Gateway and related services including market surveillance and operations.







