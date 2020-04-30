AquaBounty Technologies – Consenus Indicates Potential 171.1% Upside

AquaBounty Technologies found using ticker (AQB) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5 and 3.5 calculating the mean target price we have 4.5. Now with the previous closing price of 1.66 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 171.1%. The 50 day MA is 1.75 and the 200 day MA is 2.06. The market cap for the company is $55m. Company Website: http://www.aquabounty.com

AquaBounty Technologies develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn