AquaBounty Technologies – Consenus Indicates Potential 161.6% Upside

AquaBounty Technologies found using ticker (AQB) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5 and 3.5 with a mean TP of 4.5. With the stocks previous close at 1.72 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 161.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.8 and the 200 day MA is 2.08. The market cap for the company is $53m. Find out more information at: http://www.aquabounty.com

AquaBounty Technologies, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.

