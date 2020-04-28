AquaBounty Technologies – Consenus Indicates Potential 161.6% Upside

AquaBounty Technologies found using ticker (AQB) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5 and 3.5 and has a mean target at 4.5. Now with the previous closing price of 1.72 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 161.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.76 and the 200 day moving average is 2.07. The market cap for the company is $56m. Visit the company website at: http://www.aquabounty.com

AquaBounty Technologies develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.

