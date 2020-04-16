AquaBounty Technologies – Consenus Indicates Potential 158.6% Upside

AquaBounty Technologies with ticker code (AQB) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 5 and 3.5 and has a mean target at 4.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.74 this indicates there is a potential upside of 158.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.84 while the 200 day moving average is 2.11. The company has a market capitalisation of $57m. Visit the company website at: http://www.aquabounty.com

AquaBounty Technologies, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.

