AquaBounty Technologies – Consenus Indicates Potential 157.1% Upside

AquaBounty Technologies with ticker code (AQB) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 5 and 3.5 calculating the average target price we see 4.5. With the stocks previous close at 1.75 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 157.1%. The 50 day MA is 1.84 and the 200 day MA is 2.1. The company has a market cap of $57m. Find out more information at: http://www.aquabounty.com

AquaBounty Technologies, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.

