AquaBounty Technologies – Consenus Indicates Potential 154.2% Upside

AquaBounty Technologies with ticker code (AQB) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5 and 3.5 with a mean TP of 4.5. Now with the previous closing price of 1.77 this would imply there is a potential upside of 154.2%. The day 50 moving average is 1.83 and the 200 day moving average is 2.09. The company has a market capitalisation of $56m. Find out more information at: http://www.aquabounty.com

AquaBounty Technologies, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.

