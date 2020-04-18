AquaBounty Technologies – Consenus Indicates Potential 151.4% Upside

AquaBounty Technologies found using ticker (AQB) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5 and 3.5 calculating the mean target price we have 4.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.79 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 151.4%. The 50 day MA is 1.83 while the 200 day moving average is 2.11. The market capitalisation for the company is $56m. Visit the company website at: http://www.aquabounty.com

AquaBounty Technologies, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.

