AquaBounty Technologies – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.4% Upside

AquaBounty Technologies with ticker code (AQB) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5 and 3.5 calculating the mean target price we have 4.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.19 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 7.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.09 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.63. The company has a market capitalisation of $186m. Visit the company website at: http://www.aquabounty.com

AquaBounty Technologies develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.

