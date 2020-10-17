AquaBounty Technologies – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.0% Upside

AquaBounty Technologies found using ticker (AQB) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 5 and 3.5 and has a mean target at 4.5. Now with the previous closing price of 4.37 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 3.0%. The 50 day MA is 4.08 while the 200 day moving average is 3.03. The market cap for the company is $197m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.aquabounty.com

AquaBounty Technologies develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.

