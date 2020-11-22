AquaBounty Technologies – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.1% Upside

AquaBounty Technologies found using ticker (AQB) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 5 and 4.5 calculating the average target price we see 4.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.86 this indicates there is a potential upside of 25.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 4.14 and the 200 day MA is 3.45. The company has a market capitalisation of $174m. Find out more information at: http://www.aquabounty.com

AquaBounty Technologies develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.