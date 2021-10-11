AquaBounty Technologies – Consensus Indicates Potential 191.0% Upside

AquaBounty Technologies found using ticker (AQB) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 7 calculating the mean target price we have 11. Now with the previous closing price of 3.78 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 191.0%. The day 50 moving average is 4.26 and the 200 day MA is 5.19. The market cap for the company is $277m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.aquabounty.com

AquaBounty Technologies, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.