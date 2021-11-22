AquaBounty Technologies – Consensus Indicates Potential 136.5% Upside

AquaBounty Technologies found using ticker (AQB) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 12 and 4.5 calculating the average target price we see 7.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.12 this indicates there is a potential upside of 136.5%. The day 50 moving average is 3.94 and the 200 day moving average is 5.39. The market cap for the company is $175m. Company Website: http://www.aquabounty.com

AquaBounty Technologies, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.