AquaBounty Technologies – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.2% Downside

AquaBounty Technologies with ticker code (AQB) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 15 and 4.5 with a mean TP of 9.5. With the stocks previous close at 10.02 this indicates there is a potential downside of -5.2%. The 50 day MA is 7.74 and the 200 day MA is 4.66. The market capitalisation for the company is $518m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.aquabounty.com

AquaBounty Technologies develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.