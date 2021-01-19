AquaBounty Technologies – Consensus Indicates Potential -16.4% Downside

AquaBounty Technologies with ticker code (AQB) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 4.5 calculating the mean target price we have 9.5. With the stocks previous close at 11.36 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -16.4%. The day 50 moving average is 8.57 and the 200 day moving average is 4.94. The market cap for the company is $610m. Company Website: http://www.aquabounty.com

AquaBounty Technologies develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.