Aqua Metals – Consenus Indicates Potential 365.1% Upside

Aqua Metals with ticker code (AQMS) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 2 and 2 calculating the average target price we see 2. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.43 this indicates there is a potential upside of 365.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.53 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.99. The company has a market cap of $28m. Visit the company website at: http://www.aquametals.com

Aqua Metals engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

