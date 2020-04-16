Aqua Metals – Consenus Indicates Potential 284.6% Upside

Aqua Metals found using ticker (AQMS) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 2 and 2 calculating the average target price we see 2. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.52 this indicates there is a potential upside of 284.6%. The day 50 moving average is 0.52 and the 200 day moving average is 0.97. The market capitalisation for the company is $38m. Visit the company website at: http://www.aquametals.com

Aqua Metals engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

