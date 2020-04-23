Aqua Metals – Consenus Indicates Potential 270.4% Upside

Aqua Metals found using ticker (AQMS) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 2 and 2 with the average target price sitting at 2. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.54 this indicates there is a potential upside of 270.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.5 and the 200 day MA is 0.92. The company has a market capitalisation of $34m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.aquametals.com

Aqua Metals engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn