Aqua Metals – Consenus Indicates Potential 257.1% Upside

Aqua Metals with ticker code (AQMS) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2 and 2 calculating the average target price we see 2. With the stocks previous close at 0.56 this indicates there is a potential upside of 257.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.48 and the 200 day moving average is 0.9. The company has a market capitalisation of $35m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.aquametals.com

Aqua Metals engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

