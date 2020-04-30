Aqua Metals – Consenus Indicates Potential 244.8% Upside

Aqua Metals with ticker code (AQMS) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 2 and 2 with the average target price sitting at 2. Now with the previous closing price of 0.58 this would imply there is a potential upside of 244.8%. The day 50 moving average is 0.48 and the 200 day moving average is 0.88. The company has a market capitalisation of $34m. Company Website: http://www.aquametals.com

Aqua Metals engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

