Aqua Metals – Consenus Indicates Potential 239.0% Upside

Aqua Metals with ticker code (AQMS) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 2 and 2 calculating the average target price we see 2. With the stocks previous close at 0.59 this would imply there is a potential upside of 239.0%. The day 50 moving average is 0.5 while the 200 day moving average is 0.95. The company has a market capitalisation of $37m. Find out more information at: http://www.aquametals.com

Aqua Metals engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

