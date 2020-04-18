Aqua Metals – Consenus Indicates Potential 233.3% Upside

Aqua Metals found using ticker (AQMS) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2 and 2 with the average target price sitting at 2. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.6 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 233.3%. The day 50 moving average is 0.51 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.96. The company has a market cap of $35m. Find out more information at: http://www.aquametals.com

Aqua Metals engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

