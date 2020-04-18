Aptose Biosciences – Consenus Indicates Potential -39.7% Downside

Aptose Biosciences with ticker code (APTO) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4.72 and 4.72 calculating the mean target price we have 4.72. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.83 this indicates there is a potential downside of -39.7%. The day 50 moving average is 6.43 and the 200 day moving average is 4.86. The market cap for the company is $614m. Find out more information at: http://www.aptose.com

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in the United States. Its clinical programs is APTO-253, which is a Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory blood cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome. It has an agreement with CrystalGenomics to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a bioavailable non-covalent small molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia and various B-cell malignancies. The company also has an agreement with OHM Oncology for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of APL-581 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, as well as related molecules. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn