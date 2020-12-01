Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 47.9% Upside

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. with ticker code (APVO) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 69 and 64 calculating the average target price we see 65.67. With the stocks previous close at 44.39 this would imply there is a potential upside of 47.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 23.61 while the 200 day moving average is 11.57. The company has a market capitalisation of $181m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://aptevotherapeutics.com

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase 1/1b clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and high-grade myelodysplastic syndrome. The company’s preclinical candidates include ALG.APV-527, a bispecific antibody to target 4-1BB x 5T4; APVO603, a dual agonist bispecific antibody to target 4-1BB and OX40; and other pre-clinical development stage therapeutics focused on immuno-oncology. The company has a collaboration and option agreement with Alligator Bioscience AB to develop ALG.APV-527. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.