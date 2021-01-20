Twitter
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 94.2% Upside

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. found using ticker (APVO) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 69 and 64 with the average target price sitting at 65.67. With the stocks previous close at 33.82 this indicates there is a potential upside of 94.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 39.21 while the 200 day moving average is 19.33. The market cap for the company is $142m. Company Website: http://aptevotherapeutics.com

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase 1/1b clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and high-grade myelodysplastic syndrome. The company’s preclinical candidates include ALG.APV-527, a bispecific antibody to target 4-1BB x 5T4; APVO603, a dual agonist bispecific antibody to target 4-1BB and OX40; and other pre-clinical development stage therapeutics focused on immuno-oncology. The company has a collaboration and option agreement with Alligator Bioscience AB to develop ALG.APV-527. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

