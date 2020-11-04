Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 455.6% Upside

Twitter
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. with ticker code (APVO) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 42 and 31 calculating the average target price we see 35. With the stocks previous close at 6.3 this indicates there is a potential upside of 455.6%. The day 50 moving average is 7.35 and the 200 day MA is 7.11. The company has a market cap of $36m. Visit the company website at: http://aptevotherapeutics.com

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase 1/1b clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and high-grade myelodysplastic syndrome. The company’s preclinical candidates include ALG.APV-527, a bispecific antibody to target 4-1BB x 5T4; APVO603, a dual agonist bispecific antibody to target 4-1BB and OX40; and other pre-clinical development stage therapeutics focused on immuno-oncology. The company has a collaboration and option agreement with Alligator Bioscience AB to develop ALG.APV-527. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

