Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 953.0% Upside

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. found using ticker (APVO) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 49 and 24 with the average target price sitting at 38.33. Now with the previous closing price of 3.64 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 953.0%. The day 50 moving average is 4.45 and the 200 day MA is 7.44. The company has a market capitalisation of $12m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://aptevotherapeutics.com

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations. Its investigational stage product candidates comprise APVO436, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase 1/1b clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and high-grade myelodysplastic syndrome; APVO210, an anti-inflammatory molecule that is in pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALG.APV-527, a bispecific antibody to target T cells; ROR1 Bispecific, a proof-of-concept bispecific candidate that is in preclinical development; and other pre-clinical development stage therapeutics focused on immuno-oncology. The company has a collaboration and option agreement with Alligator Bioscience AB to develop ALG.APV-527. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

