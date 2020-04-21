Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 875.3% Upside

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. found using ticker (APVO) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 49 and 24 with the average target price sitting at 38.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.93 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 875.3%. The day 50 moving average is 4.13 and the 200 day moving average is 7.24. The company has a market capitalisation of $12m. Find out more information at: http://aptevotherapeutics.com

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations. Its investigational stage product candidates comprise APVO436, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase 1/1b clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and high-grade myelodysplastic syndrome; APVO210, an anti-inflammatory molecule that is in pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALG.APV-527, a bispecific antibody to target T cells; ROR1 Bispecific, a proof-of-concept bispecific candidate that is in preclinical development; and other pre-clinical development stage therapeutics focused on immuno-oncology. The company has a collaboration and option agreement with Alligator Bioscience AB to develop ALG.APV-527. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

