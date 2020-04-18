Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 825.8% Upside

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. with ticker code (APVO) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 49 and 24 with a mean TP of 38.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.14 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 825.8%. The 50 day MA is 4.24 while the 200 day moving average is 7.31. The market cap for the company is $12m. Visit the company website at: http://aptevotherapeutics.com

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations. Its investigational stage product candidates comprise APVO436, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase 1/1b clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and high-grade myelodysplastic syndrome; APVO210, an anti-inflammatory molecule that is in pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALG.APV-527, a bispecific antibody to target T cells; ROR1 Bispecific, a proof-of-concept bispecific candidate that is in preclinical development; and other pre-clinical development stage therapeutics focused on immuno-oncology. The company has a collaboration and option agreement with Alligator Bioscience AB to develop ALG.APV-527. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

