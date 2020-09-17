AptarGroup – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.7% Upside

AptarGroup with ticker code (ATR) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 132 and 115 with the average target price sitting at 125.86. Now with the previous closing price of 119.08 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 5.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 118.27 and the 200 day MA is 109.31. The market capitalisation for the company is $7,629m. Company Website: http://www.aptar.com

AptarGroup provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage. The Beauty + Home segment primarily sells pumps, closures, aerosol valves, accessories, and sealing solutions to the personal care and home care markets; and pumps and decorative components components to the beauty market. The Pharma segment provides pumps for nasal allergy treatments; and metered dose inhaler valves for respiratory ailments, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases in pharmaceutical market; and elastomer for injectable primary packaging components. The Food + Beverage segment offers dispensing and non-dispensing closures, elastomeric flow control components, spray pumps, and aerosol valves to the food and beverage markets. The company also manufactures and sells elastomeric primary packaging components for injectable market, which include stoppers for infusion, antibiotic, lyophilization, and diagnostic vials; and pre-filled syringe components, such as plungers, needle shields, tip caps and cartridges, and dropper bulbs and syringe plungers. The company sells its products through own sales force, as well as independent representatives and distributors in Asia, Europe, Latin America, and North America. AptarGroup has a strategic partnership with PureCycle Technologies LLC to develop ultra-pure recycled polypropylene into dispensing applications; and a collaboration with Sonmol for developing a digital therapies and services platform targeting respiratory and other diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois.

