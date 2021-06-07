AptarGroup – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.4% Upside

AptarGroup found using ticker (ATR) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 167 and 150 calculating the mean target price we have 159.14. With the stocks previous close at 145.4 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 9.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 150.86 and the 200 moving average now moves to 140.25. The market capitalisation for the company is $9,565m. Company Website: http://www.aptar.com

AptarGroup provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage. The Pharma segment provides pumps for nasal allergy treatments; and metered dose inhaler valves for respiratory ailments, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases in pharmaceutical market; elastomer for injectable primary packaging components; and active packaging products. The Beauty + Home segment primarily sells pumps, closures, aerosol valves, accessories, and sealing solutions to the personal care and home care markets; and pumps and decorative components to the beauty market. The Food + Beverage segment offers dispensing and non-dispensing closures, elastomeric flow control components, spray pumps, and aerosol valves to the food and beverage markets. The company sells its products through own sales force, as well as independent representatives and distributors in Asia, Europe, Latin America, and North America. AptarGroup has a strategic partnership with PureCycle Technologies LLC to develop ultra-pure recycled polypropylene into dispensing applications; and a collaboration with Sonmol for developing a digital therapies and services platform targeting respiratory and other diseases. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois.