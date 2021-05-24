AptarGroup – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.3% Upside

AptarGroup with ticker code (ATR) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 167 and 150 with a mean TP of 159.14. Now with the previous closing price of 149.74 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 6.3%. The day 50 moving average is 150.39 while the 200 day moving average is 138.7. The company has a market cap of $9,833m. Find out more information at: http://www.aptar.com

AptarGroup provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage. The Pharma segment provides pumps for nasal allergy treatments; and metered dose inhaler valves for respiratory ailments, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases in pharmaceutical market; elastomer for injectable primary packaging components; and active packaging products. The Beauty + Home segment primarily sells pumps, closures, aerosol valves, accessories, and sealing solutions to the personal care and home care markets; and pumps and decorative components to the beauty market. The Food + Beverage segment offers dispensing and non-dispensing closures, elastomeric flow control components, spray pumps, and aerosol valves to the food and beverage markets. The company sells its products through own sales force, as well as independent representatives and distributors in Asia, Europe, Latin America, and North America. AptarGroup has a strategic partnership with PureCycle Technologies LLC to develop ultra-pure recycled polypropylene into dispensing applications; and a collaboration with Sonmol for developing a digital therapies and services platform targeting respiratory and other diseases. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois.