Applied Industrial Technologies – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.9% Upside

Applied Industrial Technologies with ticker code (AIT) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 75 and 75 and has a mean target at 75. Now with the previous closing price of 61.05 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 22.9%. The 50 day MA is 57.98 and the 200 moving average now moves to 58.56. The company has a market cap of $2,400m. Visit the company website at: http://www.applied.com

Applied Industrial Technologies distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, machinery and robotics automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and offers motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers’ machinery and equipment. It also operates fabricated rubber shops and service field crews that install, modify, and repair conveyor belts and rubber linings, as well as offer hose assemblies. In addition, the company offers equipment repair and technical support services. It offers industrial products through a network of service centers. The company serves various industries, including agriculture and food processing, cement, chemicals and petrochemicals, fabricated metals, forest products, industrial machinery and equipment, mining, oil and gas, primary metals, transportation, and utilities, as well as to government entities. Applied Industrial Technologies was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn