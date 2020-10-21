Applied Industrial Technologies – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.3% Upside

Applied Industrial Technologies with ticker code (AIT) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 75 and 75 with a mean TP of 75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 62.34 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 20.3%. The day 50 moving average is 58.04 while the 200 day moving average is 58.17. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,403m. Company Website: http://www.applied.com

Applied Industrial Technologies distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, machinery and robotics automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and offers motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers’ machinery and equipment. It also operates fabricated rubber shops and service field crews that install, modify, and repair conveyor belts and rubber linings, as well as offer hose assemblies. In addition, the company offers equipment repair and technical support services. It offers industrial products through a network of service centers. The company serves various industries, including agriculture and food processing, cement, chemicals and petrochemicals, fabricated metals, forest products, industrial machinery and equipment, mining, oil and gas, primary metals, transportation, and utilities, as well as to government entities. Applied Industrial Technologies was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

