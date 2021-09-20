Twitter
Applied Industrial Technologies – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

Applied Industrial Technologies found using ticker (AIT) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 111 and 110 calculating the mean target price we have 110.25. Now with the previous closing price of 85 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 29.7%. The 50 day MA is 87.78 and the 200 day moving average is 91.92. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,216m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.applied.com

Applied Industrial Technologies distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers’ machinery and equipment. It also operates fabricated rubber shops and service field crews that install, modify, and repair conveyor belts and rubber linings, as well as offer hose assemblies. In addition, the company provides equipment repair and technical support services. It distributes industrial products through a network of service centers. The company serves various industries, including agriculture and food processing, cement, chemicals and petrochemicals, fabricated metals, forest products, industrial machinery and equipment, life sciences, mining, oil and gas, primary metals, technology, transportation, and utilities, as well as to government entities. Applied Industrial Technologies was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

