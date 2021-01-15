Applied DNA Sciences. – Consensus Indicates Potential 61.8% Upside

Applied DNA Sciences. with ticker code (APDN) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 14 with the average target price sitting at 14.5. Now with the previous closing price of 8.96 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 61.8%. The day 50 moving average is 6.61 and the 200 day moving average is 7.82. The market cap for the company is $50m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.adnas.com

Applied DNA Sciences. develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company’s supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications and can be used to fortify brand protection efforts, and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide definitive real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT Supply Chain Platform that provides proof of product claims for materials, items, or products. It also manufactures and sells COVID-19 PCR-based molecular diagnostic test kit under the LineaTM COVID-19 Assay Kit trademark; and non-diagnostic COVID-19 pooled surveillance testing to detect instances of COVID-19 in defined populations under the safeCircle trademark. In addition, the company provides preclinical contract research and manufacturing services for the nucleic acid-based therapeutic markets; and contract research services to RNA based drug and biologic customers for preclinical studies. The company was formerly known as Datalink Systems. and changed its name to Applied DNA Sciences. in 2002. Applied DNA Sciences. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Stony Brook, New York.