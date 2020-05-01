Applied DNA Sciences – Consenus Indicates Potential 29.2% Upside

Applied DNA Sciences with ticker code (APDN) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 8 and 8 calculating the mean target price we have 8. With the stocks previous close at 6.19 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 29.2%. The 50 day MA is 4.79 while the 200 day moving average is 4.91. The company has a market cap of $24m. Visit the company website at: http://www.adnas.com

Applied DNA Sciences develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company’s supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA. It also provides Smart DNA, a tagging solution for vehicle and home asset marking, as well as other for commercial and government applications; Beacon locked optical markers, which create a protected covert screening tool that can be adapted to packaging, security labels, and highvalue assets through inks, varnishes, and coatings; and SigNify IF portable DNA readers that provides real-time authentication of molecular tags. In addition, the company offers Applied DNA Sciences Portal, a software platform that enables customers to manage the security of company-marked goods from point of marking to point of authentication or validation to end of life; and DNA Transfer Systems and Cannabis Tracking System, which offer remote Internet access for real-time monitoring. Further, it provides CertainT Supply Chain Platform that provides proof of product claims for materials, items, or products; and Triathlon PCR systems that allow for the large-scale production of specific DNA sequences. Additionally, the company offers contract research services for the nucleic acid-based medical and biologic markets; and various RNA based drug and biologic customers for preclinical studies. The company was formerly known as Datalink Systems and changed its name to Applied DNA Sciences in 2002. Applied DNA Sciences was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Stony Brook, New York.

