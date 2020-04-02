Apple Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 21.9% Upside

Apple Inc. found using ticker (AAPL) have now 38 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $370.80 and $207.77 with the average target price sitting at $310.09. Given that the stocks previous close was at $254.29 this indicates there is a potential upside of 21.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $276.96 and the 200 day moving average is $270.80. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,054,097m. Find out more information at: http://www.apple.com

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories. It also provides digital content stores and streaming services; AppleCare support services; and iCloud, a cloud service, which stores music, photos, contacts, calendars, mail, documents, and others. In addition, the company offers various service, such as Apple Arcade, a game subscription service; Apple Card, a co-branded credit card; Apple News+, a subscription news and magazine service; and Apple Pay, a cashless payment service, as well as licenses its intellectual property, and provides other related services. The company serves consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and the education, enterprise, and government markets. It sells and delivers third-party applications for its products through the App Store, Mac App Store, and Watch App Store. The company also sells its products through its retail and online stores, and direct sales force; and third-party cellular network carriers, wholesalers, retailers, and resellers. Apple Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn