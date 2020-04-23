Apollo Medical Holdings – Consenus Indicates Potential 73.2% Upside

Apollo Medical Holdings with ticker code (AMEH) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 23 and 23 and has a mean target at 23. With the stocks previous close at 13.28 this indicates there is a potential upside of 73.2%. The day 50 moving average is 13.27 and the 200 moving average now moves to 16.14. The market capitalisation for the company is $480m. Find out more information at: http://www.apollomed.net

Apollo Medical Holdings, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. Its physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians, and hospitalists. The company serves the patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organizations; and non-insured patients in California. Apollo Medical Holdings was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

