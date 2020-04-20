Apollo Medical Holdings – Consenus Indicates Potential 63.7% Upside

Apollo Medical Holdings with ticker code (AMEH) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The target price ranges between 23 and 23 and has a mean target at 23. Now with the previous closing price of 14.05 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 63.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 13.46 while the 200 day moving average is 16.21. The company has a market cap of $476m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.apollomed.net

Apollo Medical Holdings, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. Its physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians, and hospitalists. The company serves the patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organizations; and non-insured patients in California. Apollo Medical Holdings was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn